Bodies Bodies Bodies is the upcoming ‘hilarious, razor-sharp murder mystery’ starring Pete Davidson, Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Lee Pace, Myha'la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders and Rachel Sennott. Directed by Halina Reijn, the trailer gives a glimpse of how a bunch of youngsters, who are spending time at a mansion in a remote area, decide to play a game called Bodies Bodies Bodies that turns out dangerous. The film is all set to be released in theatres on August 5.

Watch The Trailer Of Bodies Bodies Bodies Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)