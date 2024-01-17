Brett Gelman supports his Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp's stance on Israel and sees no need for an apology. In an interview, Gelman, expressed his approval of Schnapp's viral photos with stickers proclaiming "Zionism is sexy." Gelman agreed with Schnapp's view on Hamas as a terrorist organisation and went further, stating that anyone not pro-Israel might be consciously or subconsciously displaying antisemitism. According to Gelman, he found nothing wrong with Schnapp's actions, citing the belief in Israel's existence, known as Zionism, as something he finds attractive. StrangerThings Star Brett Gelman Shares His Thoughts on Byler.

Brett Gelman Supports Noah Schnapp

Noah Schnapp’s ‘Stranger Things’ co-star Brett Gelman says Noah didn’t need to apologize for his comments on Israel and Palestine: “I saw nothing wrong. He held up a sticker saying ‘Zionism is sexy’… zionism is the believe that Israel should exist, and that’s sexy to me too.” pic.twitter.com/ASl1ezFCHh — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 17, 2024

