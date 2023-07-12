Britney Spears was allegedly assaulted by NBA star Victor Wembanyama’s security on July 5. According to reports, the incident took place in Las Vegas where the Queen of Pop was ‘backhanded in the face’ in front of a crowd. The French basketball player claimed that Britney ‘grabbed him from behind’. Later, Britney issued a statement against the player. Recently, the singer shared a video about the incident and said, "No woman deserves to be hit that way." Britney Spears Issues Statement After Alleged Assault by NBA Victor Wembanyama’s Security, Says She ‘Tapped Him on the Shoulder’ and Refutes ‘Grabbing Him From Behind’.

Check Out Britney Spears Video Here:

#BritneySpears speaks on the #VictorWembanyama situation Download the Topmixtapes app for iOS to stay updated: https://t.co/tk3g7a7reZ Download the Topmixtapes app for Android to stay updated: https://t.co/vpyvPCzn45 pic.twitter.com/Mf371lEsxJ — TopMixtapes.com (@topmixtapescom) July 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)