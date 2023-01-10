Carnival Row is a fantasy noir series in which mythical creatures struggle to co-exist with humans. The trailer for season 2 shows the supernatural beings fleeing their homeland that has been invaded by war. The series takes place in a neo-Victorian city called Burgue. Cara Delevingne Goes Naked on Instagram, Shares Sexy Yoga Photo!

Watch Trailer for Carnival Row S2 Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)