Paul Ritter, known for his roles in Chernobyl, Quantum of Solace, has passed away at 54. According to Mirror UK, he died of a Brain tumour. The actor also played the role of Eldred Worple in Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince. He was part of the Slug Club's Christmas party.

Paul Ritter, star of 'Friday Night Dinner,' has died aged 54 He was also known for his roles in 'Chernobyl,' 'Quantum of Solace,' & 'The Half-Blood Prince' (via @guardian | https://t.co/L30Hchn0F5) pic.twitter.com/t4niy6vEFY — Fandom (@getFANDOM) April 6, 2021

