A video from 1993 of the movie Mutamestri has been surfacing online and it is hilarious. It stars Chiranjeevi who dresses up as different characters, even putting on a Batman costume and doing a whole choreography. James Gunn reposted the video on his Twitter saying "First there was Batman, then The Batman, and now MR. BATMAN." RRR: Here’s What James Gunn Has To Say About SS Rajamouli’s Magnum Opus.

View Tweet Here:

First there was Batman, then The Batman, and now MR. BATMAN. pic.twitter.com/enN3w81Dfc — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 3, 2022

View Full Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)