PV Sindhu has had an impressive year as she wins her third title of 2022 after defeating Wang Zhi Yi 21-9, 11-21, 21-15 in the Singapore Open 2022 finals. The 27-year-old had won the Syed Modi International and Swiss Open titles earlier this year.

News Flash: 3rd TITLE of the year for Sindhu 🔥 P.V Sindhu wins Singapore Open title after beating WR 11 Wang Zhi Yi 21-9, 11-21, 21-15 in Final. Earlier this year Sindhu won Swiss Open & Syed Modi International (both Super 300 level tournaments). #SingaporeOpen2022 pic.twitter.com/x1XMIfkMfo — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 17, 2022

