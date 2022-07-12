Chris Hemsworth has shared two precious moments of his daughter India Rose Hemsworth’s visit on the sets of the Marvel film. The first one is from the sets of Thor, which was 11 years ago, and the second one is from the sets of the recently released Thor: Love and Thunder. These pictures shared by the actor are just heartwarming as he calls his baby girl as his ‘favourite superhero’. Thor Love and Thunder Ending Explained: Decoding the Climax and Post-Credits Scenes to Chris Hemsworth’s Marvel Film and How the Surprise Cameo Sets up a Sequel (SPOILER ALERT).

Chris Hemsworth And India Rose Hemsworth

