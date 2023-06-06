In a video clip that is going viral, a female fan of DaBaby is seen accosting the rapper while he was walking with his entourage, and is repeatedly offering to give oral sex to him. She is heard saying "Pull it out" and "Can I suck it right now?". The incident happened after his performance at Hot 97's annual Summer Jam in New York on January 4. Rapper DaBaby AKA Jonathan Lyndale Kirk Sued Over Beverly Hills Hotel Fight.

The woman in the video also shared another video of the incident on her Insta, letting her disgruntlement known for the rapper because 'he ain’t let me throat baby shit'!

