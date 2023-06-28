Old tweet of a Twitter user (Kunal B) predicting Superman Legacy's cast is going viral for a valid reason. "A #Superman reboot starring David Corenswet as Superman, and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane," reads the tweet from 2020. The coincidence is that James Gunn’s Superman Legacy's cast got announced today with David as Clark and Rachel as Lois Lane in film Superman Legacy. Yeah, we know this one is blowing your mind. Superman Legacy: Who is Rachel Brosnahan? Know All About the Career of the Star Cast as the Next Lois Lane in James Gunn's DC Film!

Old Tweet Predicting Superman Legacy Cast:

A #Superman reboot starring David Corenswet as Superman, and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. Let it be linked to Matt Reeves Batman franchise (not directly, just in the same universe) pic.twitter.com/0ZEL3uSuMX — Kunal B (@KunaliB) December 1, 2020

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)