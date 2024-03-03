Rihanna performed on the first day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations, and several moments featuring the global music sensation from the event have since surfaced online. Now, a new video of the pop star with Orry (Orhan Awatramani) is rapidly spreading across social media platforms. The video, shared by DietSabya on its Instagram handle with a witty caption, ‘RiRi Stole Orry’s crystal earrings lmao!!’, has gained attention. In the video, RiRi is heard saying ‘I like that’ amid the celebrations, followed by a warm hug between the two. Rihanna Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Bash, Singer’s Dress Gets Torn While Performing at the Event (View Pic).

RiRi & Orry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DietSabya® (@dietsabya)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)