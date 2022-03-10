After it was revealed that Disney refused to take a stand on the 'Don't Say Gay' bill, more information has come out. According to Pixar employees, Disney apparently cuts nearly "every moment of gay affection" from their films. Employees have talked about how LGBTQIA+ elements are monitored by Disney.

Check Out The Quote Below:

Pixar employees say Disney cuts "nearly every moment of overtly gay affection" from their films. "Even if creating LGBTQIA+ content was the answer to fixing the discriminatory legislation in the world, we are being barred from creating it.” (Source: https://t.co/mS1tjP101J) pic.twitter.com/uJsGnkMjuq — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 10, 2022

