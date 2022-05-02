The most anticipated Marvel film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen, has earned Rs 20 crore in advance ticket bookings in India, as per BOI. Well, looking at these numbers, the movie is hit already. Helmed by Sam Raimi, the MCU flick is all set to release at the theatres on May 6. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Fans Spot Captain Carter and More Easter Eggs in Benedict Cumberbatch's Trippy Marvel Trailer.

