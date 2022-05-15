Seeing John Krasinski as Mr Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was a treat for his fans. However, you will be surprised to know that he was not the first choice for the role. Apparently, Danel Craig had been approached to be a part of Doctor Strange but the actor backed out due to Covid-19 concerns. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: John Krasinski to Debut as Mr Fantastic in Benedict Cumberbatch's Marvel film - Reports.

Take A Look At The Tweet Below:

