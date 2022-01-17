John Krasinski long has been a fancast for Mr Fantastic in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The actor himself has been campaigning heavily for the role, and it seems like everyone might getting their wishes fulfilled soon. Just this past weekend, there were reports of a test screening place for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. From those test screening, the reports of John Krasinski debuting in the role of Mr Fantastic originated. Reports right now say that Krasinski will be playing a variant of Mr Fantastic. The rumour also was supported by another scooper who leaked the plot of Spider-Man: No Way Home well before its release. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releases on May 4, 2022.

Check Out The Post Below:

SPOILER SPOILER SPOILER ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... John Krasinski is playing Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange 2 — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) January 16, 2022

