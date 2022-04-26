As per latest reports, Disney has rejected edits request by Saudi Arabia over LGBTQ+ scene in Doctor Strange 2. Well, Saudi wanted Disney to cut a scene where there's a mention of same-sex relationship but the studio has outright refused it. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Mid and Post Credit Scenes of Benedict Cumberbatch's Marvel Film Allegedly Leaked on Reddit (SPOILER ALERT).

Check It Out:

Disney refused Saudi Arabia’s request to cut 12 seconds of footage from #MultiverseOfMadness where America Chavez refers to her “two moms” (Source: https://t.co/Hxsqd60DYb) pic.twitter.com/RXdyl9NeNO — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)