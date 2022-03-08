Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is Marvel's next big release and fans are extremely hyped given the last trailer. Allegedly, the post and mid-credits from the Sam Raimi directed film leaked on Reddit. The leak says that we can expect Deadpool to show up alongside Domino and Cable. The leak also suggests that Charlize Theron will be playing Clea in the film and it will end with a tease towards Kang.

Check Out The Leak Below:

🚨BREAKING MOM SPOILERS!!🚨 The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness post credit scenes have leaked!#MultiverseofMadnessleak #ScarletWitch pic.twitter.com/KG7H1Rdmm5 — Movie News Plus | #IStandWIthUkraine 🇺🇦 (@Movie_News_Plus) March 7, 2022

