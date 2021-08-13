Kevin Hart and Don Cheadle have cleared the air amid the viral clip from Peacock talk show Hart to Heart. In one of the recent episodes of the show, when Don revealed his age to Kevin during the conversation, the latter's response shook the internet.

Cheadle had said, "And me, you know, I'm 56 years old..." To which Kevin replied with a "Damn!" and after an awkward silence added, "I'm sorry. I'm sorry because it was a thought..." This scene led to mayhem online. However, seems like all is all well between the two and here's proof.

Don Cheadle:

😂😂😂 that @KevinHart4real and i need to do a movie together asap! i think this is my favorite interview ever. "damn!" 😂😂😂 https://t.co/rVtwyPnipM — Don" 't ask me google questions" Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 12, 2021

Here's The 'Damn' Interview:

