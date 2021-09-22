Denis Villeneuve’s Dune had a rocking world premiere at the Venice Film Festival and even got an eight-minute standing ovation. Now, Warner Bros. Pictures is set to release Dune in India on October 22, 2021, in English & Hindi. Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya starter will also release on IMAX screens at select theatres for an immersive experience.

Check Out the Tweet Below

Denis Villeneuve’s #DUNE will release in Cinemas in India on October 22 in English & Hindi #DuneMovie @warnerbrosindia pic.twitter.com/7ZPBcT7wc5 — Atul Mohan (@atulmohanhere) September 22, 2021

