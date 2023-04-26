The first trailer for Dune: Part Two was shown behind closed doors at CinemaCon 2023, and it featured a whole lot. The trailer saw Timothee Chalamet's Paul Atreides ride a Sandworm, while it also delivered new looks at Austin Butler's Feyd-Rautha and Florence Pugh's Princess Irulan. Dune Part 2: Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya's Film Confirmed to Pick Up Right After the Ending of the First Film.

Check Out the Trailer Description Below:

WOW!! Long live the fighters! First #Dune2 trailer is incredible. Timothée Chalamet rides a Sandworm, Austin Butler looks wild. Visually stunning in every way! Love love love. Denis says the whole film was shot with IMAX. Gonna be big. pic.twitter.com/LYCzXCx4wk — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 25, 2023

