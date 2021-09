MCU's next big outing Eternals starring the ensemble cast of Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington, Don Lee, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani and others have confirmed a Diwali 2021 release in India. Yes, Marvel fans can catch Eternals on the big screen in India from November 5.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)