Hollywood icon Johnny Depp is basking in the glory of the success following the unanimous verdict in the multi-million dollar defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. The 59-year-old has become the cynosure of all eyes within and outside the entertainment industry. This includes the support of his peers in any form such as following the actor on social media platforms. Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot recently started following Johnny Depp on Instagram, and it sent the Twitterverse into a tizzy. Depp too follows the Red Notice actress. Interestingly, Gal Gadot does not follow Amber Heard who happens to be one of her followers on the photo and video sharing platform.

A Box Office Explosion Confirmed!

Now that Johnny Depp and Gal Gadot follow each other, Hollywood do your job and cast them in a movie together. pic.twitter.com/gX6nZRoTqh — Floor Janssen (@janssensnuf) June 9, 2022

Expected From Wonder Woman

And started following Johnny Depp 😏 God I already respected Gal Gadot. She just doesn't care about peer pressure and I love that. — Floor Janssen (@janssensnuf) June 9, 2022

Depp Fans Are Celebrating

Amber Heard's Supporter and Gal Gadot's Fan, Eve Barlow Will Not Be Happy

I wonder how @eve_barlow will take that her idol Gal Gadot just started following Johnny Depp on Instagram but doesnt follow Turd back 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3ReZ4cq4Qj — Misu Mignonne 🏴‍☠️🤖🧙‍♀️♀️🇪🇦🇨🇵🇪🇺🌍 (@misueu1) June 9, 2022

Johnny Depp & Gal Gadot following each other on Instagram must be driving Eve crazy 😂 pic.twitter.com/LoWVKI0KJR — Arwen sparrow (@An_elf_pirate) June 9, 2022

Gal and Johnny Fans Are Happy

Calls For A Celebration

A atriz Gal Gadot começou a seguir Johnny Depp no instagram! pic.twitter.com/w2rsDtrqGI — Depp Sparrow (@ElDeppSparrow) June 9, 2022

Amber Heard-Johnny Depp Trial: Depp Wins Defamation Case, Awarded $15 Million In Damages

