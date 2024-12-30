Gal Gadot has revealed that she underwent emergency surgery for a “massive” blood clot in her brain during the eighth month of her pregnancy. In an emotional Instagram post, the Wonder Woman star shared the details of her health scare. "In February, during my eighth month of pregnancy, I was diagnosed with a massive blood clot in my brain," Gadot wrote. "For weeks, I had endured excruciating headaches that confined me to bed, until I finally underwent an MRI that revealed the terrifying truth. In one moment, my family and I were faced with how fragile life can be," she added. Gadot, who gave birth to her fourth daughter Ori in March, expressed her deep gratitude for her recovery and thanked the medical team at Cedars-Sinai Hospital for their care. ‘Worst Line Delivery in History’: Gal Gadot’s Scene From ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Goes Viral Again As DC Fans Find Her Performance ‘Cringe’ and ‘Horrible’.

Gal Gadot Reveals She Underwent Emergency Surgery During Pregnancy

