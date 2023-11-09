Hollywood actress Gal Gadot arranged a Los Angeles screening for the film Bearing Witness, capturing the October 7 Hamas attack on Southern Israel. The event turned tumultuous with multiple fights outside the Museum of Tolerance, showcasing the controversial 43-minute film featuring graphic footage. Despite her involvement, Gadot did not attend in person, facing social media backlash for supporting the screening's portrayal of the Hamas atrocities. Gal Gadot Joined Israeli Military Service Amid Israel-Hamas War? Old Photo of 'Wonder Woman' Goes Viral With Fake News.

Watch The Viral Video Here:

Anti-Israel protesters are physically attacking Jews attending a screening of the Oct. 7th Hamas Massacre organized by actress Gal Gadot at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/SIZbTyiKL9 — Catherine Da Costa (@catmag18) November 9, 2023

