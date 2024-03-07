Gal Gadot surprised fans by welcoming her fourth child, a daughter, on March 6. The Wonder Woman actress shared a hospital photo on Instagram, revealing the news and acknowledging the challenging nature of the pregnancy. This announcement comes as a surprise as Gadot kept her pregnancy largely private. "You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means ‘my light’ in Hebrew," reads part of her post on Insta. Gal Gadot Joined Israeli Military Service Amid Israel-Hamas War? Old Photo of 'Wonder Woman' Goes Viral With Fake News.

Gal Gadot Welcomes Baby Girl

