Gary Graham, aged 73, breathed his last on January 22 at a hospital in Spokane, Washington. The heartbreaking announcement came from his former wife, Susan Lavelle, in a poignant Facebook post, where she conveyed profound sorrow over the passing of her ex-husband and the father of their only child, Haylee Graham. Graham, acclaimed for his memorable portrayals of Ambassador Soval on Star Trek: Enterprise and detective Matthew Sikes in the Alien Nation franchise, has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry, his legacy forever immortalised. Kundara Johny Dies at 72 of Cardiac Arrest; Malayalam Actor Was Known for His Performances in Kireedom, Aavanazhi, Meppadiyan Among Others.

Gary Graham No More:

