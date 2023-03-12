As per reports, actress Glenn Close has tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t be presenting at the 2023 Oscars as planned. The veteran actor said to be isolating herself and resting.As of now, there’s no immediate word on who will replace Close as a presenter. Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone in First Slate of Presenters for 95th Academy Awards - See Full List.

Check The Post Here:

Glenn Close has tested positive for COVID-19 and will no longer be presenting at tonight’s #Oscars (Source: https://t.co/tKuHXLRtBa) pic.twitter.com/L2mYpZO7V4

— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)