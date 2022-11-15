The most anticipated Grammy Awards 2023 nominations will be announced in a few hours from now on November 15 on Tuesday, Nov. 15, via a Livestream event starting at 9 a.m. PT/noon ET and 10:30 pm IST. The event will stream live on live.GRAMMY.com as well as the Recording Academy's YouTube channel below. 65th Annual Grammy Awards Nominations to Be Announced With 5 New Categories.

Watch Grammy Awards 2023 Nominees Live Streaming Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)