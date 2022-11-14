Neil Blomkamp returns to directing movies as his upcoming Gran Turismo begins filming. A movie that is based on the PlayStation videogame of the same name, the film stars David Harbour and Orlando Bloom. The plot is inspired by a true story that sees an actual Gran Turismo fan whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions fulfill his journey of becoming an actual race car driver. The film is set to release in theatres on August 11, 2023. David Harbour To Star in Film Adaptation of Gran Turismo Video Game, To Be Directed by Neill Blomkamp.

Check Out the Tweet:

Sony’s ‘GRAN TURISMO’ film, directed by Neill Blomkamp, has begun filming. pic.twitter.com/UwIANuSWol — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 13, 2022

