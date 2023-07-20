Gran Turismo is perhaps one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The movie, according to early reactions, is also a banger! The second trailer for the film has been released and in case you don't know about Gran Turismo, it's a story inspired by a real life gamer played by Archie Madekwe in the film. After the thrill he experiences from playing Gran Turismo, he decides to compete in a real car race, but it does not prove to be an easy task. Gran Turismo Movie Leaves Netizens Impressed With Neill Blomkamp’s Adaptation of Video Game Series, Say It’s a ‘Winner’.

Watch Gran Turismo 2nd Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)