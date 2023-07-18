Heart of Stone is the upcoming Netflix film starring Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt. The makers have dropped Alia’s look as Keya Dhawan from the upcoming film and her avatar is impressive. Keya is all set to hack fans’ hearts and this poster is indeed a treat for all. Heart of Stone will be available to watch on the streaming in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages from August 11. Heart of Stone: Gal Gadot Drops a New Still From Upcoming Spy Action Thriller Co-Starring Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt (View Pic).

Alia Bhatt In Heart Of Stone

Alia Bhatt is coming to hack our hearts and the Heart 👩‍💻 Heart of Stone arrives August 11, only on Netflix!#HeartOfStone pic.twitter.com/GDo0m94liy — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 18, 2023

