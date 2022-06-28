Hocus Pocus 2 teaser trailer is out! The synopsis of the Disney+'s live-action movie reads, "Twenty-nine years after the events of Hocus Pocus (1993), three high-school students must work together to stop the Sanderson sisters who have returned to present-day Salem." The fantasy-comedy film looks promising and interesting. Hocus Pocus 2: Sam Richardson Roped in for Disney+ Film Starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker.

Check Out The Teaser Trailer Below:

