Vodafone Idea (Vi) shared a post on January 13, 2025, and revealed its new unlimited data plan “Vi Nonstop Hero” for prepaid users in India. The company said, “We're thrilled to launch India’s first truly Unlimited Data Plan - Vi Nonstop Hero.” Along with unlimited data, the recharge plans include unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and subscriptions to various OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and SonyLiv. The Vi Nonstop Hero plans come in various recharge options starting at INR 365 for 28 days. The INR 469 plan comes with Disney+ Hotstar for 28 days, the INR 449 plan includes Vi Movies & TV for 28 days. The INR 996 comes with an Amazon Prime subscription for 84 Days. The INR 998 plan comes with a SonyLiv subscription for 84 days, INR 1198 comes with Netflix for 70 days, and more. The Vi Nonstop Hero plan is now available in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. What Is Reliance Jio 5.5G Network? What It Means for Users? Know All About the New Cutting-Edge Version of 5G Technology That Promises Speeds of up to 10Gbps.

Vi Nonstop Hero Plan

We're thrilled to launch India’s first truly Unlimited Data Plan - Vi Nonstop Hero! Designed to address the issue of data quota exhaustion for #prepaid customers, the plan aims to offer a worry-free data experience throughout the entire validity period. It caters to the booming… pic.twitter.com/NcEZH7dqaz — Vi_News (@ViNewsOfficial) January 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)