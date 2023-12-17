Michael B Jordan, renowned for his role in Creed, encountered a mishap in Hollywood on Saturday night as he crashed his Ferrari with a parked Kia near Sunset Gower Studios. The 36-year-old actor crashed his blue sports car into the similarly-colored vehicle around 11:30 pm, reported LAPD sources to TMZ. Despite no indications of impairment, a sobriety test was allegedly not conducted. Neither Jordan nor LAPD representatives responded to inquiries from The Post. The Black Panther star didn't offer immediate insight into the incident, as per authorities. Michael B Jordan Spots Former Classmate on the Red Carpet Who Used To Bully Him as a Kid (Watch Video).

Watch The Viral Video Here:

Michael B. Jordan crashes Ferrari while racing in Hollywood pic.twitter.com/m8ERIgO5fU — Pubity (@pubity) December 16, 2023

