Country singer Jake Flint is no more. Reportedly, he passed away on November 26 at the age of 37. The singer died in his sleep hours after his wedding on Saturday, his publicist, Clif Doyal, confirmed. May his soul RIP. Clarence Gilyard Dies at 66; Hollywood Actor Was Best Known For His Roles in Top Gun and Die Hard.

Jake Flint Passes Away:

Country singer Jake Flint dead at 37 mere hours after marrying wife Brenda https://t.co/SVQk8Nl5JP pic.twitter.com/uCfdgU0I9f — Page Six (@PageSix) November 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)