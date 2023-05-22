It has been more than a decade since John Cena and Dwayne The Rock Johnson faced off in a pair of WrestleMania matches influenced by Cena's frustrations with Johnson leaving WWE behind for Hollywood. Now, with Cena taking the same path, he says he was a hypocrite. The 15-time WWE champion acknowledged during his appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that he had been selfish and lacked an understanding of personal growth and differing perspectives while being involved with WWE. He admitted to misinterpreting Dwayne's remarks as insincere, sharing own belief had been that true love for something required being present every day. John Cena recognized the hypocrisy in his thinking, acknowledging his continued love for WWE while acknowledging that he couldn't be there consistently. John Cena Birthday Special: From Peacemaker to Trainwreck, 5 Best Roles of the Wrestler-Turned-Actor That Made Him a Hollywood Star!.

Check Out Latest Post Here:

John Cena tells Happy Sad Confused webcast he regrets slamming Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson for his movie career: "I got selfish and me -- living WWE at the point and not having any concept of growth or someone else's perspective -- I took Dwayne's comments [about the business] as… pic.twitter.com/ShFOwfEnP4 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)