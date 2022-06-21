Johnny Depp who recently won the defamation trial against ex Amber Heard is back in the news. As Disney kinda extended an olive branch by using the actor's face as Jack Sparrow for their light show. The Pirates of the Caribbean light show at Disneyland featured Depp's face following his win in the trial verdict. However, this comes after Depp during the testimony denied to be returning as the fan-favourite character. ‘Captain Jack Sparrow’ Trends Online After Johnny Depp WINS Defamation Case Against Ex-Wife Amber Heard.

Watch Video:

CAPTAIN JACK SPARROW SHINING ON THE DISNEYLAND PARIS CASTLE 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/PIJvv8oFAU — Elisa (@deppressead) June 18, 2022

