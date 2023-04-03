Lady Gaga, who plays Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux, was recently spotted shooting for the film on the iconic stairs from the first Joker. Now it looks like she will be recreating Joaquin Phoenix's iconic dance on the stairs too as the actress was spotted in costume filming the scene. Joker: Folie à Deux directed by Todd Phillips and also starring Joaquin Phoenix as the titular character releases in theaters on October 4, 2024. Joker - Folie à Deux: First Look at Lady Gaga Rvealed Alongside Joaquin Phoenix's Supervillain in Todd Phillips' DC Film (View Pic).

Check Out Pics of Lady Gaga on the Set of the Film:

Lady Gaga filming ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ in New York City. https://t.co/BCxH78b8e1 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 3, 2023

