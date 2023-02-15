For Valentine's Day, director Todd Phillips decided to reveal a new look at Joker: Folie à Deux which definitely suggests that love is in the air. Featuring Lady Gaga in character as she stands next to Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck/Joker holding his head, it looks like there is romance brewing between them. And if the rumours around her casting are indeed true, then it looks like Gaga might be playing Harley Quinn over here. Joker - Folie À Deux: Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck Gets a Shave in First Look From Todd Phillips' Film (View Pic).

Check Out the First Look at Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie à Deux:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Todd Phillips (@toddphillips)

