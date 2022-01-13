Supermodel Kylie Jenner has crossed the milestone of having 300 million followers on Instagram. The make-up mogul is the first women to achieve this grand feat. Cristiano Ronaldo was the first person to reach 300 million followers and the Portuguese star has 389 million followers on Instagram. Fellow footballer Lionel Messi has also broken the 300 million milestones. Other popular personalities on Instagram include former wrestler The Rock, reality-TV personality Kim Kardashian and singers Beyoncé and Justin Bieber.

Kylie Jenner With 301 Million Instagram Followers

Kylie Jenner's Instagram Profile (Photo Credits: Screengrab)

