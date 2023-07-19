In a heartfelt celebration, Lady Gaga commemorated the one-year anniversary of 'The Chromatica Ball' with a stylish tribute, as seen in a recent Instagram photo where she dons a BLACKPINK T-shirt. The global pop sensation expressed her gratitude for the unwavering support from her family, friends, dedicated fans, and artistic collaborators who made the show's success possible. Lady Gaga reflected on the joy of live performances, relishing moments of singing, dancing, playing the piano, and showcasing her high-fashion costumes while directing the captivating show. Shah Rukh Khan’s Old Video of Him Repeatedly Urging Lady Gaga To Take His Watch in 2011 Interview Leaves Netizens Disappointed.