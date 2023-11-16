The FRIENDS cast is paying tributes to late actor Matthew Perry who was known for playing the character Chandler Bing. The actor was found unresponsive in his hot tub on October 28 and was later pronounced dead. His sudden demise has left everyone shocked. Lisa Kudrow, who played the role of Phoebe Buffay on the sitcom, has also paid an emotional tribute to Matthew on Instagram. She penned a heartfelt note and also shared a throwback pic in loving memory of the FRIENDS star. Lisa mentioned in the caption, “Thank you for all I learned about GRACE and LOVE through knowing you. Thank you for the time I got to have with you, Matthew.” Courteney Cox Remembers Late Actor Matthew Perry, Shares a Scene From FRIENDS Featuring Monica and Chandler (Watch Video).

Lisa Kudrow Pays Tribute To Matthew Perry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Kudrow (@lisakudrow)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)