Luther: The Fallen Sun is finally out on Netflix and fans of the show can finally experience the next chapter of this story. With many being impressed with the film, it looks like fans of the show certainly had a good time watching it. Many are praising the return of Elba as the disgraced detective, and it certainly made for an interesting watch. Here are some of the reactions from fans. Luther-The Fallen Sun Trailer: Idris Elba's Rogue Detective Returns To Hunt A Sadistic Killer (Watch Video).

A Solid Watch!

Luther: The Fallen Sun - skilful if slightly rote assembly of serial killer/maverick cop/dark web horror tropes. References Peter Ackroyd's Hawksmoor, American Werewolf In London, The Omen, Batman, and the like. Solid, tho, in a feature-length ep rather than in a movie kinda way. pic.twitter.com/xAufpxsXg1 — Eamonn Griffin #️⃣ (@eamonngriffin) March 10, 2023

A Must See!

Luther "The Fallen Sun" on @netflix wow, brutal but compelling. A must see folks! — Colly for Indy. (@Tartan1320) March 10, 2023

Good Watch!

Luther - The fallen sun. on Netflix, will rate 9.5/10 A good watch — Mercy (@MercyEhimare1) March 10, 2023

Recommended!

“Luther: The Fallen Sun” is good entry point for those who never watched the great Idris Elba detective series. And for longtime fans like me, it’s cool to see creator Neil Cross completely turned loose with a bigger budget and R-rating. Recommended. Netflix. — James Eppler (@JamesEppler) March 10, 2023

An Enjoyable Watch!

Luther: The Fallen Sun was an enjoyable watch and great to see Idris Elba back as John Luther. I hope Netflix give more episodes or films for it. — Duaine Carma Roberts (@CarmaChords) March 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)