James Wan and Jason Blum's M3GAN trailer is finally out and the Gerard Johnstone directorial revolves around an AI robotic doll bought in to protect the little one Cady played by Violet McGraw. Things turn out ugly when the Android doll takes over control and doesn't shut when commanded and this is when the thrill begins. Enola Holmes 2 Trailer Part Two: Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill Team Up for Their Connected Cases in Netflix’s Classic Mystery Film – Watch.

M3GAN Trailer

