Marty Krofft, who, along with his brother Sid, produced memorable kids' shows such as HR Pufnstuf and Land of the Lost, including the 2009 feature based on the latter, has passed away. He was 86. Krofft was such an influential figure in children's television, leaving behind a legacy of whimsical and imaginative shows that have stayed in the hearts of many. HR Pufnstuf and Land of the Lost were iconic, sparking imagination and wonder in generations of kids. Frederic Forrest, Popular Supporting Actor from Apocalypse Now Dies at 86.

Marty Krofft No More:

