To say Barbie's success has been monumental would be an understatement. Following the release of the film, the movie has already crossed $400 million at the worldwide box office at the time of writing, and it looks like Mattel has taken a note of it. Acknowledging how well the film is doing, Mattel has revealed that they want to create cinematic universe based around their properties, and has confirmed that about 14 films that include the likes of Barney, Uno, Hot Wheels and more, are in development. Barbie Box Office Collection Day 6: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling's Film Soars Past $400 Million at the Worldwide Box Office!

Mattel Exces reveal they want to essentially create a cinematic universe following the success of #Barbie with 14 properties already in active development, including: • Barney • Polly Pocket • Hot Wheels • Magic 8 Ball • UNO • Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots • Christmas Balloon… pic.twitter.com/MGnBrUQ9Za — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 26, 2023

