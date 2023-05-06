The buzz is rife that Matty Healy and Taylor Swift are dating and the 1975 frontman’s viral pic, seen in attendance at the Eras Tour, has sparked the romance rumours even further. Matty was photographed by concertgoers at Taylor’s Nashville show and his pic from the event has taken internet by storm. Taylor Swift Shares First Social Media Post Since Joe Alwyn Split (View Pics).

Matty Healy At Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Matty Healy has been spotted at Taylor Swift’s Nashville show of the Eras Tour following dating report from The Sun. pic.twitter.com/XtS6BUUVib — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)