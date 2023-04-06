The film film in Mia Goth and Ti West's X trilogy, MaXXXine, is all set to begin filming this month. Releasing a new video sharing the cast of the film, the film stars Giancarlo Esposito, Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Lily Collins, Halsey and Kevin Bacon, with the filming set to begin this month. The horror film will see Pearl/Maxine try to make it as an actress in 1980s Los Angeles. Mia Goth Runs to a Fan to Grab His Screenplay Post a Screening of 'Infinity Pool' in This Wholesome TikTok (Watch Video).

