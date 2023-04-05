It's time to munch on some golden popcorn! Are you ready for another exciting year of MTV awards? If yes, then brace yourself as we share the list of the nominees for 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards and it's going to be tough for you to choose. For this year, Drew Barrymore will host the show. If you have missed the nomination list then check it here. MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022: Tom Holland, Zendaya and Euphoria Win Big; Check Out the Complete List of Winners!.

Check Out The Complete Nomination List Here:

The Nominees For The Best Movie:

2023 MTV Movie Awards Nominations BEST MOVIE ⁰• Avatar: The Way of Water⁰• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever⁰• Elvis⁰• Nope⁰• Scream VI⁰• Smile⁰• Top Gun: Maverick pic.twitter.com/zF8EBpjWT7 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 5, 2023

Nominees For The Best Song:

2023 MTV Movie Awards Nominations BEST SONG ⁰• Demi Lovato – Still Alive (Scream VI)⁰• Doja Cat – Vegas (Elvis)⁰• Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand (Top Gun)⁰• OneRepublic – Ain’t Worried (Top Gun)⁰• Rihanna – Lift Me Up (Wakanda Forever)⁰• Taylor Swift – Carolina (Crawdads) pic.twitter.com/LSgO6V35fD — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 5, 2023

Nominees For Best Kick Ass Cast:

2023 MTV Movie Awards Nominations BEST KICK-ASS CAST ⁰• Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania⁰• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever⁰• Outer Banks⁰• Stranger Things⁰• Teen Wolf: The Movie pic.twitter.com/LjGF98CLYA — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 5, 2023

Nominees For The Best Duo:

2023 MTV Movie Awards Nominations BEST DUO ⁰• Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke – Do Revenge⁰• Jenna Ortega + Thing – Wednesday⁰• Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us⁰• Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò – The White Lotus⁰• Tom Cruise + Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick pic.twitter.com/FUaXewp8SR — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 5, 2023

Nominees For Most Frightened Performance:

2023 MTV Movie Awards Nominations MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE ⁰• Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus⁰• Jesse Tyler Ferguson – Cocaine Bear⁰• Justin Long – Barbarian⁰• Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies⁰• Sosie Bacon – Smile pic.twitter.com/CszITMVMzl — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 5, 2023

Nominees For Breakthrough Performance:

2023 MTV Movie Awards Nominations BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE ⁰• Bad Bunny – Bullet Train⁰• Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us⁰• Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon⁰• Joseph Quinn – Stranger Things⁰• Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies pic.twitter.com/DA7VRZDdQH — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 5, 2023

Nominees For Comedic Performance:

2023 MTV Movie Awards Nominations BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE ⁰• Adam Sandler – Murder Mystery 2⁰• Dylan O’Brien – Not Okay⁰• Jennifer Coolidge – Shotgun Wedding⁰• Keke Palmer – Nope⁰• Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary pic.twitter.com/lGQcDVjpLm — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 5, 2023

Nominees For Best Kiss:

2023 MTV Movie Awards Nominations BEST KISS ⁰• Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux – Last Of Us⁰• Harry Styles + David Dawson – My Policeman⁰• Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow – Outer Banks⁰• Riley Keough + Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones⁰• Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne – Only Murders pic.twitter.com/KyZTJTMFuq — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 5, 2023

Nominees For Best Villain:

2023 MTV Movie Awards Nominations BEST VILLAIN ⁰• Elizabeth Olsen — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness⁰• Harry Styles – Don’t Worry Darling⁰• Jamie Campbell Bower — Stranger Things⁰• M3GAN – M3GAN⁰• The Bear — Cocaine Bear pic.twitter.com/uAfZV243FU — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 5, 2023

Nominees For Best Hero:

2023 MTV Movie Awards Nominations BEST HERO ⁰• Diego Luna — Andor⁰• Jenna Ortega — Wednesday⁰• Paul Rudd — Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania⁰• Pedro Pascal — The Last Of Us⁰• Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick pic.twitter.com/tG4FvgwiUd — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 5, 2023

Nominees For Best Performance In A Show:

2023 MTV Movie Awards Nominations BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW ⁰• Aubrey Plaza — White Lotus⁰• Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets⁰• Jenna Ortega — Wednesday⁰• Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & The Six⁰• Sadie Sink — Stranger Things⁰• Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building pic.twitter.com/TE6a0RjRdg — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 5, 2023

Nominees For Best Performance In A Movie:

2023 MTV Movie Awards Nominations BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE • Austin Butler — Elvis • Florence Pugh — Don’t Worry Darling • Keke Palmer — Nope • Michael B. Jordan — Creed III • Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick pic.twitter.com/QXC5I5oFiI — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 5, 2023

Nominees For Best Show:

2023 MTV Movie Awards Nominations BEST SHOW ⁰• Stranger Things⁰• The Last of Us⁰• The White Lotus⁰• Wednesday⁰• Wolf Pack⁰• Yellowstone⁰• Yellowjackets pic.twitter.com/5F53jvNQmj — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 5, 2023

