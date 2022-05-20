Warner Bros. has roped in Margot Robbie for Ocean’s Eleven Prequel. The actress will not only star in the film but will also produce a new Ocean’s movie that will be helmed by Jay Roach. Along with Roach, Margot will be producing the film with Tom Ackerley, her partner at the production banner LuckyChap. Barbie: Dua Lipa Joins the Cast of Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling's Film - Reports.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Margot Robbie will star in and produce an ‘OCEAN’S ELEVEN’ prequel film. (Source: https://t.co/Rx5UKW3aAX) pic.twitter.com/XeUyRMPios — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)